H&H Deptt organises 15-day Handloom Expo in Jammu Haat

Jammu, Jan 4: Directorate of Handicrafts and Handloom, Jammu on Wednesday organised 15- a day “UT level Handloom Expo” here in Jammu Haat. The expo will showcase the exquisite art & craft of Jammu Division.
The Expo is being held under the Guidance of Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce Department, Prashant Goyal, and sponsored by the Development Commissioner for Handlooms, Ministry of Textiles, GoI under the National Handloom Development Programme.
The Handloom Expo was inaugurated by SamitaSethi, Secretary in Industries & Commerce Department along with Director Handicrafts & Handloom Jammu, Dr Vikas Gupta.