Hideout busted in Ramban, ammunition recovered: Officials

“Acting swiftly on the input, a search operation was launched by Police and SOG in the forest area and suspected hideout locations were searched during which the joint team busted and recovered ammunition from a hideout”, they said.

The recovered ammunition,as per the official include; two rifle grenades, one UBGL thrower, one wireless with antenna without battery, two IED type with wire, one detonator type with wire, seventeen AK47 cartilage, seven 9mm cartilage, one glass bottle having glycerine type liquid, one Khaki jacket and a Black leather shoe.

“A case FIR number 106/2023 under section 4 Explosive Substance act has been registered at P/S Banihal and investigation taken up”, they said.