High alert in Jammu on eve of Republic Day

Jammu, Jan 25: A security high alert has been sounded in Jammu with the additional deployment of security forces on the eve of Republic Day celebrations.
The checking of vehicles has been intensified by the security forces across Jammu City, and its peripheral areas.
The naka checking has been strengthened and paramilitary forces have been deployed with the J&K Police and other security agencies.
Earlier the Indian Army, J&K Police, intelligence agencies, BSF, CRPF and other security agencies had reviewed the security situation multiple times.
The situation turned tense and posed challenged to the security forces after twin blasts in Transport Nagar in Narwal recently with 9 people sustaining injuries but no one lost life.
Since then, the security forces have tightened the security grid across Jammu to ensure peaceful Republic Day celebrations.
“Indian Army, J&K Police, paramilitary and intelligence agencies have been working in coordination with each other to avert any kind of subversive act,” an official said.
Meanwhile, the investigating team of J&K Police has detained over 12 persons including four from Pirpanjal area for questioning with regard to the twin blasts.