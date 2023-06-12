High Court expresses displeasure over govt stance in allowing former ministers, MLAs in ministerial bungalows

These court directions were passed in the much publicised Public Interest Litigation (PIL No. 17/2020) highlighting unauthorised occupation of ministerial bungalows by the Ex-ministers/MLAs at Jammu/Srinagar. The PIL seeks directions to the Estates department to ensure the eviction of the illegal occupants.

When this PIL came up for hearing, Advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed with Advocates Supriya Chouhan and Mohd. Zulkarnain Choudhary appearing for the petitioner drew the attention of the Division Bench towards the decision of the High Court rendered by a Division Bench on 26.12.2022 in CM Nos. 7467/2022 & 7468/2022 in WP (C) PIL No. 17/2020, whereby it has been clearly held that the security assessment and entitlement to Government accommodation are two different issues and cannot be intermingled.

Advocate S. S. Ahmed vehemently argued that as per the earlier decision of the Division Bench of the High Court, the inference which can be drawn is that while because of certain threat perception security cover can be granted to a person, it is not necessary that the person has to be provided the Government accommodation also, which was also the stand of the Administration in the aforesaid case.

Advocate S. S. Ahmed appearing for petitioner also submitted that there is no requirement in law for the government to provide accommodation as well to a person who is being provided a security cover. Advocate Ahmed further submitted that, even if accommodation was required to be provided in exceptional circumstances, the accommodation to be provided to a former Chief

Minister/Minister or a retired bureaucrat cannot be the same after his ceasing to occupy the office as he was occupying when he was in office.

Advocate S. S. Ahmed also referred to the RTI information received from Estates department wherein it was divulged that on December 21, 2018, the Deputy Director Estates, Jammu issued eviction notices to former Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta, Bali Bhagat (Former Health Minister), Sunil Kumar (Former Minister) and others whereby all of them were directed to surrender their ministerial bungalows by or before December 21, 2018 and in default, the Estates Department would initiate eviction proceedings under rules including charging of penal rent as described under SOP notified vide Government order No.99-Est of 2018 dated 15.10.2018.

Advocate S S Ahmed further submitted that till date, the unauthorised occupants have not vacated the ministerial bungalows nor the Estates Department initiated eviction proceedings against the unauthorised occupants.

Advocate Ahmed further highlighted that Estates Department has been selective in carrying out evictions of the politicians as 107 political persons were evicted from Government accommodations at Jammu. He further submitted that the Ex-Ministers/Ex-Legislators belonging to a particular political party having access to the corridors of power, have not been picked up for eviction drive.

After considering the submissions of Advocate S S Ahmed, the Division Bench headed by Chief Justice N. Kotishwar Singh observed that, _"the report which has been submitted before us does not show any reason why the persons have been given the official accommodation, though they may require security cover. We, therefore, would like to know from the Administration as to the nature of the accommodation provided to these persons and the reasons for doing so by the next date".

Looking into the importance of the matter, the Division Bench directed the Registry to re-notify the instant PIL on July 19, 2023.