High Court issues sitting roster of judges in Srinagar, Jammu wings

As per sitting roster issued by Registrar General Sanjeev Gupta, the Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal, Justice All Mohammad Magrey, Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul, Justice Sanjay Dhar, Justice Puneet Gupta, Justice Mohd Akram Chowdhary and Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi will preside over the benches in Srinagar wing from May 1 to 29.