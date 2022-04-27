High Court issues sitting roster of judges in Srinagar, Jammu wings

Jammu, Apr 27: Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal on Wednesday issued the sitting roster of judges in both wings of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh from May 1 to 29, 2022.
As per sitting roster issued by Registrar General Sanjeev Gupta, the Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal, Justice All Mohammad Magrey, Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul, Justice Sanjay Dhar, Justice Puneet Gupta, Justice Mohd Akram Chowdhary and Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi will preside over the benches in Srinagar wing from May 1 to 29.
During this period, the benches of the Jammu wing of the High Court will be presided over by Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, Justice Tashi Rabstan, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, Justice Mohan Lal and Justice Rahul Bharti.