High turbidity in Tawi affects filtration

Jammu, Sep 15: The Jal Shakti Department Friday requested the residents of Jammu City to use water judiciously in view of low filtration amid high turbidity in River Tawi triggered by heavy rains in the upper reaches.
“Due to heavy rains in the upper reaches there is very high turbidity in the River Tawi feeding the main water treatment plants of Jammu City due to which the filtration plants are functioning at a low efficiency,” the department said.
It said that on this account the water supply was likely to remain affected in Jammu City for the next couple of days.
“The consumers are requested to use water judiciously,” the department said.