Higher Education Department, IIT to launch J&K wide start-up competition: Kansal

The presenters also divulged that the platform has different interfaces for students and teachers modelled as per the requirements of each. It was revealed that quiz sessions and automatic marking of the same could also be accomplished using this system besides being safe, trustworthy and effective tool with features appreciated by both the students and teachers as well. It was also said that the platform could well be useful even after the start of offline classes for better management and monitoring purpose.

The Principal Secretary exhorted the Degree Colleges to expeditiously introduce appropriate systems in their colleges, more so in the light of the prevailing COVID situation when most classes were being held online. It may be mentioned that currently, only a few colleges are making use of the LMS as an effective tool. While the Islamia College, Srinagar which is an autonomous institute has an effective automated system, many other colleges are working towards developing similar LMS and ERP solutions for better monitoring, accountability and improving the quality of performance.