Higher life expectancy challenge for healthcare: ACS H&ME

Jammu, Mar 11: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Health and Medical Education (H&ME), Vivek Bhardwaj Friday said that the increasing life expectancy and the associated changes in end-of-life morbidity forecast were major challenges for healthcare.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating a three-day training programme for palliative and geriatric care here at Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Bhardwaj said that this vital facility would immensely help towards meeting the major healthcare challenges.