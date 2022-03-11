Higher life expectancy challenge for healthcare: ACS H&ME

Jammu, Mar 11: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Health and Medical Education (H&ME), Vivek Bhardwaj Friday said that the increasing life expectancy and the associated changes in end-of-life morbidity forecast were major challenges for healthcare.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating a three-day training programme for palliative and geriatric care here at Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Bhardwaj said that this vital facility would immensely help towards meeting the major healthcare challenges.
He also appreciated the role of the Directorate of Health Services in launching these much-awaited services in the health sector.
Director General MCH, Immunisation, Family Welfare, and Director Health Services, Jammu, Dr Saleem–ur-Rehman said that this hospital was presently the only District Hospital in J&K qualified for being the first registered medical centre for palliative care.