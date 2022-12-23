Hindu Education Society holds function

Jammu, Dec 23: Hindu Education Society Kashmir held a function in honour of its founder, parliamentarian and educationist Shivnarayan Fotedar
According to a press note, the annual Shivnarayan memorial was announced by its president Prof B L Zutshi. Prof Amitabh Mattoo gave the first memorial lecture. Prof B L Zutshi recalled the great calibre and brilliance and his contribution to Kashmir and particularly in the educational field by opening institutions in Srinagar city.
“He was bold and dynamic leader and he made Sheetal Nath as centre of KP assertion, “he said.
Prof Amitabh Mattoo who delivered first Shivnarayan lecture blamed all the political parties for their callous approach towards the displaced community in their rehabilitation plan. He appealed to the community to create unity and unified leadership for resolution of their problems.
Vijay Bakaya pined for unity and solidarity among KP leadership . Prof Ashok Aima former V C Central University also spoke on the occasion. Prominent among the present in the function were Prof Veena Pandita former chairperson BoSE, Ramesh Hangloo , Aneel Bhat , and Dr Chand Tickoo. Prof Mattoo was felicitated by Prof B L Zutshi. Vote of thanks was passed by prof Rawal and the function was anchored by Virendar Raina.