Hindu Education Society holds function

According to a press note, the annual Shivnarayan memorial was announced by its president Prof B L Zutshi. Prof Amitabh Mattoo gave the first memorial lecture. Prof B L Zutshi recalled the great calibre and brilliance and his contribution to Kashmir and particularly in the educational field by opening institutions in Srinagar city.

“He was bold and dynamic leader and he made Sheetal Nath as centre of KP assertion, “he said.