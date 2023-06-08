Historic moment in ‘Sanatan’ journey of J&K, says LG Sinha on opening of Venkateswara Swamy temple

Jammu, June 08: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, along with G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, and Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State attended the Maha Samprokshanam of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams at Jammu, today.

After paying their obeisance at the sanctity sanctum, the dignitaries attended the dedication ceremony of Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple, spread across over 62 acres of land, to the devotees, a government statement said.

G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism congratulated the people, J&K Government and all the devotees of Sri Venkateswara. The temple at Jammu will carry the message in the world that Kashmir to Kanyakumari, India is one. This will be a centre of spirituality and Sanatan traditions, he said.

It is the result of the devotion and commitment of the Lt Governor of J&K and Chairman and Board members of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams that Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple is completed in a short span. Now, the devotees of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi and other prominent religious places can also seek the blessings of Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Jammu, said the Union Minister.

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha said the inauguration of Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple is a historic moment in the Sanatan Journey of J&K and the country.