Hizb chief’s son, ex-LeT terrorist among 4 dismissed from Govt jobs

“The Lieutenant Governor is satisfied under sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India that in the interest of the security of the State, it is not expedient to hold an enquiry” in the case of these employees, the orders read, adding that “accordingly, the Lieutenant Governor hereby dismisses” them “from service, with immediate effect.”

Official sources maintained, “Dr Muheet Ahmad Bhat has been found involved in propagating secessionist-terrorist agenda in University of Kashmir by radicalizing the students for advancing the programme and agenda of Pakistan and its proxies.”

With regard to Majid Hussain Qadri, a Senior Assistant Professor in University of Kashmir, official sources said that he “had a long association with terror organizations that includes LeT.” “He had been earlier booked under Public Safety Act and is figuring in a number of FIRs registered u/s 302, 307, and 427, 7/27 RPC relating to various terror related cases,” sources added.