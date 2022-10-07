HM’s rallies would change political discourse of J&K: Ravinder Raina

With regard to National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah’s listing his party’s governments achievements, Raina said that he would have to answer as to why “major communities of J&K were deprived of their basic human rights for 70 years.”

Raina, accompanied by the former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta, general secretary Sunil Sharma, former MLC Charanjit Singh Khalsa and BJP secretary Arvind Gupta was addressing a press conference at party headquarter Trikuta Nagar Jammu here.