HM’s rallies would change political discourse of J&K: Ravinder Raina

Jammu, Oct 7: J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina on Friday stated that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's rallies would change the political discourse of the Union Territory as they verified the acceptance of development policies of the Modi government.
With regard to National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah’s listing his party’s governments achievements, Raina said that he would have to answer as to why “major communities of J&K were deprived of their basic human rights for 70 years.”
Raina, accompanied by the former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta, general secretary Sunil Sharma, former MLC Charanjit Singh Khalsa and BJP secretary Arvind Gupta was addressing a press conference at party headquarter Trikuta Nagar Jammu here.
With regard to huge turnout in Shah’s rallies,the J&K BJP president said, “These mega rallies will prove to be a turning point in the political scenario of Jammu & Kashmir. The enthusiasm of people in both the rallies was unmatched. This demonstrated a mega change. These rallies have verified the acceptance, faith and love of common people vis-a-vis the development policies of the Modi government.”
Raina said, “Farooq Sahab must answer for the atrocities committed on major communities of J&K like PoJK refugees, Gorkhas, Dalits, Gaddi-sippi, Valmiki, women, Gujjar-Bakarwals, Dogras, Kashmiris by not giving them their due. “These ruling parties (NC, Congress, PDP) committed gross human right violations by depriving these communities of their basic rights all these 70 years,” Raina alleged.
“Now, the Modi government is ensuring justice to all. BJP is working for every individual, every community and every region ensuring empowerment of all. The Union Home Minister said that while comparing the last 70 years and these few years, it is crystal clear that unparalleled development social tasks were ensured in these few years,” he said.
Detailing about other high points of the three-day visit of the Union Home Minister in Jammu & Kashmir, Raina said that he (Shah) met the deputations of various communities of the Union Territory.
“These deputations apprised him of their issues. Amit Shah immediately issued instructions to the concerned officials to appropriately resolve their issues. The deputations also thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister for their unparalleled efforts to empower the neglected communities,” he said.
Raina said that the major high point of the visit was the mega success of massive rallies of Amit Shah in Rajouri and Baramulla.
“People from Poonch, Mendhar, Surankote, Manjakote, Thannamandi, Darhal, Kotranka, Dhangri, Muradpur, Doongi, Chingus, Nowshera, Sunderbani, Kalakote, Budhal and Mogla-Tariath participated in the mega rally conducted at Rajouri thus creating a history,” said Raina.
“People from Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora districts participated in the mega rally in Baramulla in Kashmir. It was a historic rally conducted in Kashmir which saw the packed ground while the people, in equal numbers, were waiting outside the rally ground. Many people were part of the rally perched atop the roofs of their houses,” J&K BJP president said.
“The Modi government has devoted itself to the welfare of every community of J&K beyond their region and religion. PM Modi has ensured development of every individual from every section thus establishing the acceptability of his policies at the ground level,” Raina said.