Hoist tricolor on every house, institute in Jammu: Sambit Patra

Jammu, July 27: BJP National Spokesperson Dr Sambit Patra on Wednesday appealed to the people of Jammu region to hoist the national flag on their houses as per schedule on Independence Day.
The appeal was made as a nationwide campaign to hoist the national flag across the country.
Speaking to media persons here at the Trikuta Nagar BJP headquarters, Patra said that he chaired a meeting with the BJP leaders in Jammu with regard to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostsav during which the people have to hoist national flag on their houses, and institutions from August 13 to August 15, 2022 to mark the celebration of Independence Day.
He said, “Every house and institute should hoist the national flag on the roof top of it. The programme will start from August 9 to 11 during which an awareness campaign via social media etc., will be launched for the people to make them aware about the importance of hoisting the national flag.”
From August 11 to August 13, he further said, that they will launch campaigns in every village and town in J&K like the rest of the country with regard to the hoisting of national flags on the eve of Independence Day.
Expressing commitment of hoisting national flags on all the 20 crore houses in the country, he said that, “Not only BJP, but NGOs, institutions and even individuals can participate in the awareness campaigns.” He however appealed to the people to make Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav a success.
He however dodged questions raised by the reporters regarding a statement of National Conference President, Dr Farooq Abdullah saying that, “Tricolor does not belong to any political party, but it belongs to the nation and that there shall be no politics on it as it belongs to everyone.”