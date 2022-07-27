Hoist tricolor on every house, institute in Jammu: Sambit Patra

Speaking to media persons here at the Trikuta Nagar BJP headquarters, Patra said that he chaired a meeting with the BJP leaders in Jammu with regard to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostsav during which the people have to hoist national flag on their houses, and institutions from August 13 to August 15, 2022 to mark the celebration of Independence Day.

He said, “Every house and institute should hoist the national flag on the roof top of it. The programme will start from August 9 to 11 during which an awareness campaign via social media etc., will be launched for the people to make them aware about the importance of hoisting the national flag.”