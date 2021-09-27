Hold probe into execution of works without e-tendering above Rs 1 lakhs: ACB asks Forest Department

“It is alleged in the complaint that majority of development, aforestation, and plantation works above Rs one lakhs have not been e-tendered by the DFOs concerned, thereby violating financial guidelines issued by the Fi-nance Department and funds have been withdrawn without execution of plantation works,” reads a communication issued by Director, ACB, J&K, Sri-nagar, Anand Jain.

Quoting complaint against officers/officials of the Forest Department, the ACB has asked the Forest Department to conduct enquiry into the matter urgently and share the outcome of the probe with them (ACB).

The concern was raised by the ACB after complaints that the majority of works conducted by the DFOs in various divisions of J&K were executed without inviting e-tenders.

The Finance Department had also issued a number of circulars directing de-partments to conduct e-tenders of the work above Rs one lakh. However, the directives were allegedly violated.

Following repeated directions, the Forest Department strictly directed its officers/officials to ensure e-tendering of works including plantation under CAMPA.

In an order, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Chief Execu-tive Officer (CAMPA), Sarvesh Rai has also insisted to ensure compliance of e-tendering in execution of all CAMPA works including planting and nursery while quoting a circular number 162-FD of 2018.

Institute, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Central, Addi-tional PCCF/Director, Forest Protection Force, J&K, Additional Principal Chief Conservator, of Forests, Kashmir, Additional Principal Chief Conserva-tor of Forests, WPR&T, Chief Conservator of Forests, Jammu and Chief Con-servator of Forests, Settlement, and Demarcation.

The circular 162-FD of 2018 which was issued by J&K Finance Department vide No A/21 (2003) – III-AB-205 dated 28-03-2018 has directed all the de-partments to compulsorily tender all works/procurement costing more than Rs 1 lakh through e-tendering. However, these directions are not being complied with as far as the plantation works are concerned,” an order is-sued on September 4, 2021 by Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Central, SK Sinha, reads.