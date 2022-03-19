Home Minister distributes 20 PMGs, 13 PPMs among CRPF personnel

Jammu, Mar 19: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday distributed 20 Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG), 13 President’s Police Medal (PPM) among CRPF officers and men for their distinguished service and 4 trophies to distinguished CRPF institutions for their commendable performances.
Union Home Minister was the chief guest as the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) celebrated its 83rd Raising Day at Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu in a magnificent ceremony marked with enthusiasm and fervour.
On this very day in 1950, the first Home Minister of India Vallabh Bhai Patel had presented ‘Presidential Colours’ to CRPF.
Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, who was the chief guest on the occasion, took a salute of the impeccable parade which was also notable for being the first ever CRPF Day parade held outside Delhi NCR. He also felicitated the Gallantry Medal awardees.
CRPF parade was marked by coordination and synergy of marching brave-hearts, reflecting their patriotism, fortitude and determination to serve the motherland even at the expense of their lives.
The parade was followed by the fusion of sports, the Malkhambh, the women’s rifle drills in tune with women’s pipe band, the Silambam. A beautiful and colour dance on national integration was also presented by the Jammu Sector in collaboration with J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages. Highlight of the function was the team of motorbike-borne women daredevils who exhibited unimaginable stunts, demonstrating the prowess of women warriors of the force.
Expressing his gratitude to the Home Minister for his august, Kuldiep Singh, DG CRPF, in his address, also proudly spoke at length about the diverse duties of CRPF in maintaining internal security of the nation. He reaffirmed the unwavering loyalty and the steadfast devotion and dedication of the bravehearts of the force to the service of the nation.