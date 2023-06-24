‘Home Minister’s words reassuring’

During the meeting, the survivors and the kin of attack victims shared their grouse against, what they alleged, “slack approach of investigating agencies in taking the case to its logical conclusion by hunting down the terrorists, even seven months after the attack.”

They shared their dissatisfaction over the pace of investigation. “Another important point brought to the notice of the Union Home Minister pertained to “local support” to the attack. It could not have occurred without local support but the investigating agencies could not identify till date as to who provided them (terrorists) with food, shelter and also guided them to particular houses. Till they (those supported terrorists) are not identified, the danger of another such attack will continue to be there. Personal intervention of the Home Minister was sought on this account,” they added.

Besides, the attack survivors and kin of victims also requested the Union Home Minister to fix responsibility and action as to how IED planted, which exploded the next day of the attack, could not be detected although entire security paraphernalia was immediately put in place after the terrorists' attack on January 1 evening.