‘Home Minister’s words reassuring’

Jammu/Rajouri, June 24: Dhangri terror attack survivors and kin of victims have described assurance of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to extend them full “government support” as “comforting and reassuring.”
Shah gave them this assurance when they called on him during his two-day visit to J&K. A small group of survivors of terror attack and kin of victims had met the Union Home Minister in Jammu on Friday. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha too was present during the meeting.
After meeting them, the Union Home Minister on his official Twitter handle appreciated their courage and bravery by describing their virtues as “India's pillars of strength in ending the menace of terrorism.”
“Met Smt Suraj (Saroj) Sharma and her family, who are the survivors of the Rajouri terror attacks. Their courage and bravery are India's pillars of strength in ending the menace of terrorism. I extended my deepest condolences and assured them of government support,” Shah had tweeted.
Notably this meeting was facilitated by a local BJP leader and those who met Shah also included Saroj Sharma; Pawan Sharma and Susheel Sharma besides others.
Pawan, though survived the attack, yet became crippled for life. Both Saroj and Susheel Sharma lost their children in the attack.
During the meeting, the survivors and the kin of attack victims shared their grouse against, what they alleged, “slack approach of investigating agencies in taking the case to its logical conclusion by hunting down the terrorists, even seven months after the attack.”
They shared their dissatisfaction over the pace of investigation. “Another important point brought to the notice of the Union Home Minister pertained to “local support” to the attack. It could not have occurred without local support but the investigating agencies could not identify till date as to who provided them (terrorists) with food, shelter and also guided them to particular houses. Till they (those supported terrorists) are not identified, the danger of another such attack will continue to be there. Personal intervention of the Home Minister was sought on this account,” they added.
Besides, the attack survivors and kin of victims also requested the Union Home Minister to fix responsibility and action as to how IED planted, which exploded the next day of the attack, could not be detected although entire security paraphernalia was immediately put in place after the terrorists' attack on January 1 evening.
They also sought the rehabilitation of two survivors, including Pawan Sharma, who were critically injured in the attack and were now suffering life-long disability. "Both have lost their upper limbs and are unable to earn their livelihood. The Home Minister was requested to ensure them with some job invoking the relevant SRO. The dignitaries assured to do the needful,” the kin of victims shared.
Union Home Minister also assured to look into all their security concerns and discuss these issues with the concerned authorities
Shah, after listening to them, stated that his scheduled programme to meet them previously (during his earlier visit) could not materialise due to some unavoidable circumstances.
Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had spoken to them over phone from Raj Bhawan Jammu during his day-long visit on January 13. The Union Home Minister was scheduled to visit Dhangri village in Rajouri to share all victims’ grief personally on that day. However, he could not do so due to inclement weather conditions so he, joined by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, had spoken to all victim families assembled at Saroj Bala’s house (on January 13).
Saroj, a widow, lost her both sons Deepak Sharma (27) and Prince Sharma (21) in the indiscriminate firing by terrorists in their house on January 1.
In all, seven people, including two minors, had died in twin Dhangri terror attacks. Five people died in the indiscriminate firing by terrorists on January 1 while two children died when an IED planted by the terrorists exploded the next morning i.e., January 2, in the house of one of the terror victims.