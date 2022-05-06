Hurriyat leader's house, office raided in Jammu

Srinagar May 6: Police on Friday raided the house and office of a Hurriyat and Jamat-e-Islami leader, who has been detained in a Hawala money case involving ex-minister Babu Singh and recovered some incriminating material related to the JeI during the raids.
A police spokesman said that Police raided the house and office of the "Hurriyat/Jamat-e-Islami linked leader" at Dalpatia Mohalla and Khatikan Talab of Jammu's old city.
"The police teams have seized some incriminating material related to Jamat e Islami, " he said.
The accused has already been detained by police in a Hawala money case involving former Minister Babu Singh. Singh was arrested on April 9 after remaining absconding since March 31 when one Shareef Sartaj from south Kashmir's Anantnag was arrested along with nearly Rs 7 lakh in Gandhinagar area of Jammu. Singh's name had surfaced during the Anantnag man's questioning.