I support the long-standing demand for declaring a holiday on the birthday of my father: Dr Karan Singh

In a statement issued here today, the former Member Parliament said, “There has been a long-standing demand and agitation among the youth in Jammu for a holiday on the birthday of my father Maharaja Hari Singh ji, which I strongly support.”

He said that his father was a highly respected figure not only because he signed the historic Instrument of Accession to India but also because of the many progressive measures that he undertook during his reign. These included throwing of Dharmarth temples open to the Dalits, abolishing the obnoxious policy of 'begar', forced labour in Kashmir, building fine colleges and hospitals both in Jammu and Srinagar and so on.