IAF approval for Jammu airport to allow lower fares, longer destinations

This means that now airlines can fly full load which will lead to lower fares and longer destinations by the aircraft.

The NOTAM involves coordination with the Director General Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Airport Authority of India. The trigger for the change was the UT government of Jammu and Kashmir. Three factors are behind the move, including a new governance mindset from the lackadaisical to moving the needle.

In addition, market forces have influenced the move as this will improve traveller perception about the safety of Jammu and Kashmir.

The third advantage is the extension and strengthening of the Jammu runway, which will improve traffic and connectivity for the region.

A NOTAM is a notice issued to airmen containing information concerning the establishment, condition or change in any aeronautical facility, service, procedure or hazard, the timely knowledge of which is essential to the personnel concerned with flight operations.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia had announced last week that two new airport terminals will be established in Jammu and Kashmir soon.

Giving details, Scindia had announced an airport terminal at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore to be established on 25,000 sq mt of land in Kashmir, while another terminal costing Rs 650 crore will come up in Jammu on 22,000 sq mt of land.

Scindia had said that special focus is being given on the development of both air and road connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir, with the construction of a major road network, including highways, ring road, tunnels and other projects, across Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

Principal Secretary Aviation J&K Govt - RP Thakur (IRTS) said that with the lid restrictions getting reduced now , larger flights are expected to and fro J&K.

Thakur said that VAT has been reduced from 26% to 1% adding fares have been subsequently reduced. From 1 October onwards the last night flight will leave at 8:30 pm, he said.