IAF base attack: Probe points at involvement of ordnance factory across border, says J&K DGP

Srinagar, Jul 20: Drones have added a new dimension to security threats from terror groups and investigations into the attack on the Jammu IAF station last month show the involvement of "non-state actors" supported by state actors such as the ordnance factory of Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh said on Tuesday.

He also pointed out that in the past, drones from across the border have been used to drop currency, arms and ammunition inside Indian territory and with the introduction of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in terror activities, more efforts are required to see to it that this new and emerging threat is neutralised effectively.

Singh, a 1987-batch IPS officer, spoke on various issues during an interview with PTI, and these included the present situation on the militancy front and the new threats that have emerged with the use of drones by terror outfits like the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).