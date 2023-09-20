IAF planes to fill Jammu skies

Jammu, Sep 19: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir, in collaboration with Air Force Station Jammu, is set to host a spectacular Air Show and Air Awareness Campaign at Air Force Station Jammu on September 22.
This extraordinary event will feature acrobatic displays by fighter jets, para jumping displays, combat displays by Garud Commandos, helicopter flying showcases and superior drill moves.
The air show will dazzle the spectators with the thrilling stunts of the Surya Kiran team, the sleek and speedy Hawk 132 jets and the versatile and powerful Mi171V helicopters.
Audiences can expect approximately one and a half hours of non-stop action in the skies.
Key collaborators of the event include Jammu Tourism, Jammu District Administration, and the Information Department, all working together to bring this first-of-its-kind show to Jammu.
Don't miss this chance to witness the skies of Jammu & Kashmir come alive. The event welcomes the general public at the Airforce Station through the Peer Baba gate by or before 8:45 am to witness the thrilling display by the airmen.