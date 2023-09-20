IAF planes to fill Jammu skies

Audiences can expect approximately one and a half hours of non-stop action in the skies.

Key collaborators of the event include Jammu Tourism, Jammu District Administration, and the Information Department, all working together to bring this first-of-its-kind show to Jammu.

Don't miss this chance to witness the skies of Jammu & Kashmir come alive. The event welcomes the general public at the Airforce Station through the Peer Baba gate by or before 8:45 am to witness the thrilling display by the airmen.