IAF to host  Airshow in Jammu on Sep 21

Jammu , Sep 5: A first-of-its-kind Airshow will be held at Jammu Airfield on September 21. The Airshow is being organised by the Indian Air Force in collaboration with the UT administration and will feature a variety of aircraft, including fighter jets, helicopters etc.
Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Sachin Kumar Vaishya chaired a meeting today to discuss the arrangements for the event. He said that the Airshow would be a spectacular occasion for children, youth, and all local citizens. He urged the stakeholders to ensure that the event is a success and is widely publicised to encourage maximum public participation.