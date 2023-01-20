ICccR & HRM, University of Jammu students undertake exposure visit to JKEDI Jammu

During a day-long exposure visit, the experts from JKEDI provided an overview of the startup ecosystem of UT to help the students develop an entrepreneurial mindset. Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, Director JKEDI also interacted with the visiting students and faculty members.

In his address he encouraged the students to avail different incentives of the Government for startups. He reiterated the fact that entrepreneurs are currently driving the growth story of the country and each and every one of us has a part to play. In view of the recent policy initiatives by the central and the UT government, the majority of youth are taking up entrepreneurship as their first career choice.