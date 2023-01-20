ICccR & HRM, University of Jammu students undertake exposure visit to JKEDI Jammu

Jammu, Jan 20: Students of International Centre for Cross Cultural Research and Human Resource Management (ICccR &HRM), University of Jammu today visited the Bari Brahmana campus of Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI).
During a day-long exposure visit, the experts from JKEDI provided an overview of the startup ecosystem of UT to help the students develop an entrepreneurial mindset. Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, Director JKEDI also interacted with the visiting students and faculty members.
In his address he encouraged the students to avail different incentives of the Government for startups. He reiterated the fact that entrepreneurs are currently driving the growth story of the country and each and every one of us has a part to play. In view of the recent policy initiatives by the central and the UT government, the majority of youth are taking up entrepreneurship as their first career choice.
“The Startup policy of J&K is going to get a new shape in near future and I am confident that it will prove beneficial for aspiring entrepreneurs who are driven by passion and innovation. From guidance and counseling to mentoring, to starting professional courses in entrepreneurship and management, JKEDI’s role has never been more important. We are also working on an initiative to provide short-term entrepreneurship courses to school and college students,” said Ajaz Ahmad Bhat.
The day-long visit also included technical sessions for the students. Vishal Ray, In Charge, Centre for innovation, Incubation and Business Modeling, JKEDI gave an overview of startup ecosystem of the UT. He deliberated upon the incentives and facilities available at the Institute for aspiring Startups. Dr. Vinod Kumar, Teaching Associate at the Institute gave a technical session on preparation of a business plan and detailed project reports. Divya Sharma, Assistant Faculty gave an overview of the Institute.
Dr. Isha Sharma, Faculty and Placement Coordinator, ICccR & HRM, coordinated the visit. Senior faculty members of JKEDI, Dr Majid Manzoor Khan, Dr Meiraj Ud Din Bhat and Arif Ahmad Khan were also present at the occasion.