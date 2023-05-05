Identification of left out PoJK displaced families sought for relief assistance

The Deputy Commissioners apprised the Div Com about the total number of families of displaced persons in their respective districts, the number of claims received, and the number of applications approved and recommended for relief assistance.

It was informed that the Ministry of Home Affairs GoI has extended the date for receiving claim cases from the PoJK displaced Persons of 1947, 1965, and 1971 to enable left-out entitled families to avail of the benefits.