Identification of left out PoJK displaced families sought for relief assistance

Jammu, May 5: Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar today directed Deputy Commissioners to organise village-level camps to receive applications from PoJK Displaced persons (DP) of 1947, 1965, and 1971 to settle their claims under the Prime Minister’s Development Package.
The Deputy Commissioners apprised the Div Com about the total number of families of displaced persons in their respective districts, the number of claims received, and the number of applications approved and recommended for relief assistance.
It was informed that the Ministry of Home Affairs GoI has extended the date for receiving claim cases from the PoJK displaced Persons of 1947, 1965, and 1971 to enable left-out entitled families to avail of the benefits.
The Div Com asked the DCs to expedite the process of identification of left-out families in their respective districts. He also directed them to submit all completed cases to his office for providing relief assistance to eligible families under the Prime Minister’s Development Package.
The Div Com stressed organizing village-level camps for sensitizing the DP families to receive the applications of eligible beneficiaries and settle the pending claims of DP families. The Div Com instructed the DCs to expedite the process to provide claim assistance to the beneficiaries and ensure that no eligible family is deprived of the same in their respective districts.