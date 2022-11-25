IED recovered from mini-bus in Ramban: Police

Ramban, Nov 25: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday said to have recovered and defused an Improvised Explosive Device planted in a mini-bus in Ramban district.
Quoting a police statement, news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that based on a reliable input, a joint team of police, CRPF and army established a check point at Nashri.
The statement said that during checking a mini-bus was intercepted and passengers were de-boarded from the vehicle safely.
"The vehicle was thoroughly searched and during search, one suspicious bag was recovered which was further checked and an IED was found," the statement said.
It further stated that bomb disposal squads of police, CRPF and army later reached the spot and detonated the IED after taking all necessary precautions.