If elected to power will ensure equal development of all regions: Azad

According to a press note, he was addressing a party function. Various leaders including the secretary of Apni Party Kulwant Singh from Marh constituency, Suraj Prakash Sharma social activist, retired accounts officer from Arnia joined the party in presence of Azad on Sunday.

Seaking on the occasion, Singh said that he joined the party since Azad holds a strong political understanding and he can only take the Union Territory out of the present situation. He said, the way he worked in past as Chief minister of erstwhile state and as Union Minister in various capacities, he is hopeful of seeing the fresh dawn of peace and development in the Union Territory once DPAP comes to power under his leadership. Azad, said that if his government comes to power, he will ensure the equal development of all the three regions including Jammu, Chenab and Peer Panchal region. He said he never discriminated between the regions and treated them equal in all manners. However, he lamented over the growing incidents of violence and said that terrorism is in nobody’s interest while referring to the recent encounter of Rajouri in which five army jawans were killed.