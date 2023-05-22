If voted to power Chenab valley will emerge as economic epicenter of J&K: Ghulam Nabi Azad

“The elections for assembly, panchayat, local bodies in Jammu and Kashmir are imminent and whenever held, I am sure our party will emerge as one of the largest political parties in the region and in Chenab valley we will sweep,” he told his party workers at Changa in Doda district on the last day of his three days’ extensive tour of the district.

Azad asked people to maintain brotherhood and religious harmony and indulge in healthy politics that will usher “our Union Territory into the new dawn of peace and development.” He said if the people in Chenab valley are receiving him with great respect and love it is all because of his work card. “When I was the Chief Minister of erstwhile state, I build up its infrastructure sanctioned colleges, hospitals, schools and road network to connect this landlocked region with the rest of country. Today hundreds of students from these institutions after completing education are donning mettle at national and international platforms. If I get yet another chance to serve my people Chenab valley will emerge as the hub of economic and educational activities,” he said.