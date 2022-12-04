If we win elections, Sikhs will get proper representation: Azad

Jammu, Dec 4: Democratic Azad Party (DAP) chairman and former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday stated that Sikhs would get proper representation if his party came to power after elections.
Azad gave this assurance to a delegation of Sikh community which met him today in Jammu. Former Chief Minister also lauded the contribution of members of Sikh community for their humanitarian efforts and fighting the enemy whenever needed to protect the country.
He said that the harmony prevailing in Jammu and Kashmir was its real strength. He said whenever there was a crisis on borders and enemies tried to attack the country, the Sikh community was the first to respond. “Sikh community has an inseparable bond with the country and they always paid sacrifices to secure the national interests. They paid with their lives and upheld the national interests,” he said. Azad said that the community had also been on forefront to meet the humanitarian needs whenever and whichever community was in crisis.
“Whether it was the COVID 19 situation, earthquake in Kashmir, 2014 floods or the Ukraine-Russia war, Sikhs were the first to respond with humanitarian aid for the desperate people. Such gestures from a small community for the larger humanity cannot be forgotten and will be written with golden words in human history,” he said. He said the country remembered many heroes from the community who laid their lives for it.