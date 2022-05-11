IFoS, 4 JKAS officers transferred; posted

Jammu, May 11: The government on Wednesday ordered the transfers and postings of one Indian Forest Service (IFoS) and four Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers with immediate effect.
As per GAD order, in the interest of administration, Anup Kumar Soni, IFoS, Divisional Forest Officer, Forest division Jammu will also function as OSD to Chief Executive Officer Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) in addition to his own duties till further orders.
Through a separate order, Vishal Sharma, JKAS, Additional Secretary in the office of Chief Secretary has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government General Administration Department (GAD), with immediate effect. He will continue to hold the charge of Additional Secretary in the office of Chief Secretary, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.
GAD, through a separate order, also transferred Kishore Singh Chib, JKAS, Excise Commissioner J&K and posted him as Special Secretary to the Government, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department.
Pankaj Kumar Sharma, JKAS, Special Secretary in the Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat has been transferred and posted as Excise Commissioner, J&K while Mohammad Alyas Khan, JKAS, Deputy Director, Estates Jammu has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary in the Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat.