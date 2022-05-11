IFoS, 4 JKAS officers transferred; posted

As per GAD order, in the interest of administration, Anup Kumar Soni, IFoS, Divisional Forest Officer, Forest division Jammu will also function as OSD to Chief Executive Officer Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) in addition to his own duties till further orders.

Through a separate order, Vishal Sharma, JKAS, Additional Secretary in the office of Chief Secretary has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government General Administration Department (GAD), with immediate effect. He will continue to hold the charge of Additional Secretary in the office of Chief Secretary, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.