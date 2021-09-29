IG BSF Jammu Frontier promoted to ADG rank

According to PRO BSF Jammu DIG S P S Sandhu, following his promotion, ADG Jamwal has been posted to the Western Command Chandigarh.

“ADG Jamwal commanded a challenging frontier of Jammu for more than two years and the Jammu frontier achieved success operationally under his command. The International Border has been kept well guarded and the nefarious activities of the adversary were repulsed vehemently. He was instrumental in robust border management on the Jammu border,” DIG Sandhu said.

As per the official statement, Jamwal has an illustrious career spanning 37 years of professionalism and expertise in different fields.

The officer joined the BSF in 1984 as Assistant Commandant Direct Entry and served in Eastern and Western frontiers of BSF in Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram and Cachhar, Jammu and Kashmir, North Bengal and BSF Academy Tekanpur.

Jamwal also served in NSG on deputation from 1995 to 1998.

He has been a research fellow at IDSA Delhi and an excellent trainer.

Jamwal also qualified a course on ‘Terrorist Assistance Programme’ at Washington, USA and International Border Security and Management briefing programme at International Defence Training in UK.

He was a commando instructor and ‘black belt’ in Karate.

“The officer was awarded the President Police Medal for meritorious service in 2006 and President Police Medal for distinguished service in 2016. He has been conferred with AtiUtkrishtSevaPadak, Secretary Commendation Roll and many Director’s General Commendation Rolls and appreciations. Jamwal has to his credit about 15 national and international publications,” DIG Sandhu said.