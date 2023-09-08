IGP Tuti to enquire into charges against SP Tak

Jammu, Sep 8: J&K government Friday appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Hqrs PHQ, J&K BhimSenTuti as Inquiry officer to enquire into the charges against Superintendent of Police (SP) AshiqHussainTak, presently attached with the PHQ, J&K.
He has been given a deadline of thirty days to complete the inquiry.
“In terms of Rule 33 of J&K Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956, BhimSenTuti, IPS, IGP Hqrs, PHQ, J&K, is hereby appointed as Inquiry officer to conduct an enquiry into the charges framed against AshiqHussainTak, Superintendent of Police, presently attached with the PHQ, J&K,” read an order issued by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Raj Kumar Goyal.
“Further, Jatinder Singh Johar, JKPS, AIG (Trg& P), PHQ, J&K shall be the Presenting Officer. The Inquiry officer shall complete the enquiry and submit a report to the Home Department within a period of thirty days from the date of issuance of this order,” Goyal further directed.