IGP Tuti to enquire into charges against SP Tak

He has been given a deadline of thirty days to complete the inquiry.

“In terms of Rule 33 of J&K Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956, BhimSenTuti, IPS, IGP Hqrs, PHQ, J&K, is hereby appointed as Inquiry officer to conduct an enquiry into the charges framed against AshiqHussainTak, Superintendent of Police, presently attached with the PHQ, J&K,” read an order issued by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Raj Kumar Goyal.