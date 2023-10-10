‘IHCL to establish skill development centre in Kashmir’

Srinagar, Oct 10: Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), India’s largest hospitality company, has announced its partnership with the Research and Extension Association for Conservation, Horticulture and Agroforestry (REACHA) with support from the Indian Army for a specialised skill centre in Kashmir, as part of a CSR initiative of IIFL Foundation.
A statement said The collaboration aims to provide hospitality training in line with market demands and create employment prospects for the youth residing in Kupwara district, located in north Kashmir.
Gaurav Pokhariyal, Executive Vice President – Human Resources, IHCL said, “Skill building is one of the key initiatives of IHCL’s ESG + framework of Paathya. Kashmir, often called “Heaven on Earth” is a tourist’s paradise. By providing comprehensive training and skill development programs, our goal is to empower aspiring youth in the state, enabling them to build successful careers in the hospitality sector. We are delighted to partner with REACHA and the Indian Army for this initiative supported by IIFL Foundation.”
IHCL, in association with REACHA, will partner with Tata STRIVE to train 160 youth to become chefs as part of this collaborative effort with support from the IIFL Foundation. The training programme will enrol 40 trainees per batch, with a greater focus on girls, with a course duration of 90 days, the statement said.