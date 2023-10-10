‘IHCL to establish skill development centre in Kashmir’

A statement said The collaboration aims to provide hospitality training in line with market demands and create employment prospects for the youth residing in Kupwara district, located in north Kashmir.

Gaurav Pokhariyal, Executive Vice President – Human Resources, IHCL said, “Skill building is one of the key initiatives of IHCL’s ESG + framework of Paathya. Kashmir, often called “Heaven on Earth” is a tourist’s paradise. By providing comprehensive training and skill development programs, our goal is to empower aspiring youth in the state, enabling them to build successful careers in the hospitality sector. We are delighted to partner with REACHA and the Indian Army for this initiative supported by IIFL Foundation.”