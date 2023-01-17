IIIM Jammu  organises  seed distribution programme

Jammu Jan, 17: CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine, Jammu organised a one-day workshop-cum-seed distribution programme under CSIR Floriculture Mission here today which was attended by progressive farmers, entrepreneurs, scientists, officers of agriculture department Jammu.
K.K. Sharma, Director Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare Department Jammu was chief guest on the occasion. Speaking at the event, the chief guest commended the efforts of CSIR IIIM for conducting the workshop and expressed his keen interest in promotion of floriculture sector in Jammu division with an aim to benefit farmers of J&K. He further
emphasized on the integrated approach of farming for sustainable agriculture and securing livelihood of farmers. Dr Suphla Gupta, Principal Scientist, CSIR-IIIM, Jammu , while welcoming the participants gave an overview about the workshop and informed about the role of CSIR-IIIM in development and dissemination of the technologies on cultivation and post harvest handling of commercially important floricultural crops.
Dr. Iqra Farooq, Project Associate gave a technical presentation on the occasion describing in detail the commercial production of marigold.
Tajinder Singh, President Flower Growers Association, Jammu, while speaking on the occasion, highlighted the importance of commercial floriculture. He also appreciated the work done under CSIR Floriculture Mission for promotion of the sector across the UT of J&K. He also emphasized on establishment of viable marketing linkages to harness the full potential of the sector.
Dr Shahid Rasool, Nodal Scientist of the Mission in J&K in his address mentioned that under innovation driven initiatives of Union Minister of Science and Technology who is also Vice President CSIR, various Mission programmes were launched all over India which have a great impact on inclusive economic development of farmers.
CSIR Floriculture Mission as one among such Missions being implemented across the country has provided a much required impetus to the floriculture industry and has also significantly enhanced the profitability of the farm holding, he said.
He thanked Director, CSIR IIIM, Dr D.S Reddy for his patronage and guidance and also acknowledged the support of Director Agriculture Jammu and his team for the successful conduct of the event.
Dr. Zabeer Ahmed, Chief Scientist and Head IIIM Srinagar appreciated the active participation of farmers in realization of the successful and tangible outcome from the activities under the Mission. Owing to the diverse climatic conditions, J&K has a potential for production of quality flowering crops for local as well as export oriented market, he added.
On the occasion the seeds of hybrid marigold were distributed among 92 farmers associated with cultivation of marigold from Jammu district. It was also informed that in coming days,
the seeds of hybrid marigold would also be distributed among the farmers of Samba and Kathua districts.
Bhavna Verma conducted the proceedings of the programme. Ritu Devi and Praveen Kumar A were appreciated for their active support for organising the event.