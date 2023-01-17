IIIM Jammu  organises  seed distribution programme

K.K. Sharma, Director Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare Department Jammu was chief guest on the occasion. Speaking at the event, the chief guest commended the efforts of CSIR IIIM for conducting the workshop and expressed his keen interest in promotion of floriculture sector in Jammu division with an aim to benefit farmers of J&K. He further

emphasized on the integrated approach of farming for sustainable agriculture and securing livelihood of farmers. Dr Suphla Gupta, Principal Scientist, CSIR-IIIM, Jammu , while welcoming the participants gave an overview about the workshop and informed about the role of CSIR-IIIM in development and dissemination of the technologies on cultivation and post harvest handling of commercially important floricultural crops.