IIM Jammu holds management training for J&K Bank Managers

The program was a five-day program from 16 to 20 Jan 2023. The program was carefully tailored to address the changing landscapes in the banking sector and to contribute to the skill development of J&K bank professionals. All the participants at Jammu visited the IIM Jammu state-of-the-art campus coming up at Jagti.

The valedictory session at Jammu Transit Campus was graced by Prof. B.S. Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu, Dr. Pankaj. K. Agarwal, Chairperson, Executive Education & Consultancy (EE &C) joined by Dr. Rashmi Ranjan Parida and Dr. Mahima Raina, the program director of MDP. The valedictory session at Srinagar Off Campus was graced by Dr. Baljeet Singh and Dr. Gaana.J, the program director of MDP, and other faculty of IIM Jammu.