IIM Jammu holds management training for J&K Bank Managers

Jammu, Jan 20: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu, as part of its executive education and consultancy offering, today successfully completed the five-day power-packed Management Development Programme (MDP) on effective leadership for the Branch Managers of J & K Bank Ltd. at its transit campus in Jammu and Srinagar Off-Campus.
The program was a five-day program from 16 to 20 Jan 2023. The program was carefully tailored to address the changing landscapes in the banking sector and to contribute to the skill development of J&K bank professionals. All the participants at Jammu visited the IIM Jammu state-of-the-art campus coming up at Jagti.
The valedictory session at Jammu Transit Campus was graced by Prof. B.S. Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu, Dr. Pankaj. K. Agarwal, Chairperson, Executive Education & Consultancy (EE &C) joined by Dr. Rashmi Ranjan Parida and Dr. Mahima Raina, the program director of MDP. The valedictory session at Srinagar Off Campus was graced by Dr. Baljeet Singh and Dr. Gaana.J, the program director of MDP, and other faculty of IIM Jammu.
Prof. B.S. Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu interacted with all the participants and invited their feedback on the entire program from each participant. During his address, he quoted many real-life examples from his life and provided meaningful insights from his long journey as an academician. He also gave an overview of Anandam-The Centre of Happiness at IIM Jammu contributing to the overall development of students, faculty, officers, and staff members.
He also mentioned working on mission mode as an Institution of national importance along with IIT Jammu, and AIIMS Jammu and contributing to the overall progress of the U.T of Jammu and Kashmir. He also quoted that the people from the U.T of J & K are very friendly and they should keep this characteristic intact.
He also mentioned that IIM Jammu has always been committed to the creation of leaders through its innovative programs, outstanding faculty, and thought leadership. He mentioned it is an opportunity for IIM Jammu as a management institute to contribute to an important sector like banking, as banks play a vital role in the country’s economy and development. Lastly, he wished good luck to all the participants for their journey ahead.
The program consisted of 20 participants at Jammu and 20 participants at Srinagar-off Campus. The overall administration coordination of the entire program at both centers was handled by Nadeem Younus Zargar, Administrative Officer, Executive Education, and Consultancy. The valedictory session culminated with the distribution of certificates by the Director, IIM Jammu.