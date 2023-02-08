IIM Jammu organises 2-day conference on marketing technology

Jammu, Feb 8: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu today organised a 2-day International Conference on “Reimagining Marketing with Technology.”
The event has been organised in collaboration with Deakin University at its transit Canal Road campus in hybrid mode. The event was formally inaugurated by Prof. Jabir Ali, Dean Academics, IIM Jammu in presence of Dr. Nitin Upadhyay, Programme Director and Chairperson, MBA, Dr. Baljeet Singh, Programme Director and Co-Chairperson, Placements and Dr. Rambalak Yadav, Assistant Professor, IIM Jammu.
With the theme of “Reimagining Marketing with Technology”, this conference brought together leading experts, practitioners, and academicians in the marketing and technology ecosystem. The conference features a fantastic line-up of individuals from brand agencies and digital agencies to new-age technology companies, marketers, technology evangelists, and platforms who will be providing valuable insights and perspectives on the next generation of marketing.