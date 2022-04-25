IIM Jammu postpones its 5th Annual Convocation

“IIM Jammu was to hold its 5th Annual Convocation-2022 on April 27 at the Convention Centre, Gulami Bagh, Canal Road, Jammu. President of India, Ramnath Kovind was the chief guest on the occasion and deliver the convocation address,” says the spokesperson of the IIM Jammu.

However, due to unavoidable circumstances, the visit of the President of India to IIM Jammu Convocation stands postponed until further orders, it adds.