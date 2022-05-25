IIM Jammu, SDD embark on mentor-mentee relationship for skill revolution in J-K

SDD Principal Secretary Asgar Hassan Samoon and Director IIM Jammu, Sahai inked the pact on behalf of their respective departments and institutions, an official spokesman said.

Samoon said the government is committed to support the introduction of skill-based quality education in order to provide the community particularly youth with need-based, technical and professional education as part of the Skill Development Programme.

He said skill development is the need of the hour and the MoU will be the defining element in J&K's growth story.

Government alone cannot accomplish this task, but concerted efforts of government, private players, IIMs and IITs will collectively bring a skill revolution in J&K, he said.

According to the memorandum, the IIM Jammu will handhold a selected set of Polytechnics and ITIs across J&K through mentor-mentee relationship.