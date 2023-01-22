IIM Rohtak honours Advisor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar with IIM Alumni Award 2023

Addressing the Alumni Meet, Advisor Bhatnagar, who is also the alumni of IIM Ahmedabad, said that a good learning is never wasted and one should always be able to learn and relearn based on the requirement of the job and organisation. “If you have the right potential, power, and knowledge, you can always contribute to society in the right manner”, said Advisor Bhatnagar.

Advisor also advised the students and alumni to work with persistence and conviction as iis not only about the learnings from the faculty but peer learning is also equally important. “You must always have a positive outlook for learning, look at a problem with the view to find a solution to it”, remarked Advisor.