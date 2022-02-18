IIMC's 5 day Media, Communication course for DIPR officials concludes

Chancellor, Central University of Kashmir and Member, National Disaster Management Authority, Lt. General, Syed Ata Hasnain, was the chief guest on valedictory ceremony of the training course.

While addressing the officials of DIPR during the valedictory session, Lt. General Hasnain said, “Every Public Relations Officer’s (PROs) first priority should always be National Security”. He added that PROs should be well-versed in their respective professions in terms of historical knowledge of J&K.