Ill effects of drug abuse | Slogan writing competition held

Samba, Sep 1: Fine Arts Club, Government Degree College Ramgarh today organised a slogan writing competition on the ‘ill effects of drug abuse’ under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav with the aim to strengthen action and cooperation towards a drug free world.
The event was organized under able guidance and supervision of the Principal of the College, Prof (Dr) Geetanjali Andotra.
Students participated with great zeal, fervor and enthusiasm. Total of 13 students participated in the event. They put forward their thoughts the slogans which carried a message of hope and reasons why drug abusers should stay away from drugs. Such slogans can have a huge impact on changing people’s attitudes. These slogans will also become the inspiration, motivation and encouragement for getting back on track.
Kirandeep Kour, Sem III secured first position; Chahat Sapolia, Sem III bagged second prize; Arpana, Sem III clinched third position.
Prof Risha Kumari, Convener, Fine Arts Club and organising secretary of the event said that this event aims to prevent youth involvement in violence drugs and crime through sport, art and psychosocial support. There is a need for everyone to raise their voice to create awareness about drug abuse. A slogan for drug prevention is a good place to start. These slogans can be passed down by word of mouth from person to person.
In continuation to this, Dr Sandeep Kumar added that such events are helpful in creating wide scale awareness among masses, especially among the youth and children of the society against the ill effects of drug abuse by involvement of the youth themselves in showing their creativity on the theme.