Ill effects of drug abuse | Slogan writing competition held

The event was organized under able guidance and supervision of the Principal of the College, Prof (Dr) Geetanjali Andotra.

Students participated with great zeal, fervor and enthusiasm. Total of 13 students participated in the event. They put forward their thoughts the slogans which carried a message of hope and reasons why drug abusers should stay away from drugs. Such slogans can have a huge impact on changing people’s attitudes. These slogans will also become the inspiration, motivation and encouragement for getting back on track.

Kirandeep Kour, Sem III secured first position; Chahat Sapolia, Sem III bagged second prize; Arpana, Sem III clinched third position.