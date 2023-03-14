Implementation of e-services reviewed in Udhampur

Udhampur, Mar 14: Secretary Revenue, Dr Piyush Singla, today reviewed the implementation of several online revenue services in Udhampur during his exhaustive visit to the district.

Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, Krittika Jyotsna, Regional Director, Survey and Land Records, Nawab Din, Additional Secretary, Revenue, Muzaffar Ali Malik, ACR, Rafiq Ahmed Jaral, SDMs and Tehsildars attended the meeting.