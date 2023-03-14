Implementation of e-services reviewed in Udhampur

Udhampur, Mar 14: Secretary Revenue, Dr Piyush Singla, today reviewed the implementation of several online revenue services in Udhampur during his exhaustive visit to the district.
Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, Krittika Jyotsna, Regional Director, Survey and Land Records, Nawab Din, Additional Secretary, Revenue, Muzaffar Ali Malik, ACR, Rafiq Ahmed Jaral, SDMs and Tehsildars attended the meeting.
DC gave a brief overview about the revenue services being extended to people of the district.
Dr Singla took extensive review of revenue department including online revenue services, land acquisition NH project, PSGA services, Repealed Act, land transfer cases, setting up of industrial estate, appointment of Lumberdar and Chowkidars, attestation of mutation, pending mutation of defense land, court cases, e- office, HRMS issues, staff position, office accommodation, disposal of revenue court cases, DILRMP, SVAMITVA, registration, administrative inspections, grievances and land pass book generation.
Dr Singla issued necessary directions to Revenue officers to clear all the pendencies within the given timeline.
The Secretary directed the concerned officers to mobilize their men and machinery for effective implementation of all the schemes in their respective areas.
Dr Singla exhorted upon the officers and field functionaries of revenue department to work in close coordination for prompt public service delivery.
The Secretary instructed all the Revenue officers to follow the timelines of disposals for services under PSGA and RTI in letter and spirit. He asked the Tehsildars to create awareness among the general public regarding online revenue services. He further directed the officers to update their revenue records in mission mode to ensure that the digitization is completed in a time bound manner and people can avail the benefits of the programme.