Implementation of EPR under E-waste, Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2022

Jammu, Feb 10: Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Committee (JKPCC) today conducted an interactive workshop on “Implementation of EPR under E-waste (Management) Rules, 2022 and Plastic Waste Management (Second Amendment) Rules, 2022” here at Convention Centre, Jammu.
The objective of the workshop was to provide a common platform for an interaction with concerned stakeholders and implementing departments on various aspects of EPR Rules.
Commissioner Secretary, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment, Sanjeev Verma, was the chief guest while Chairperson, J&K Pollution Control Committee Dr. Neelu Gera, was the guest of honour on the occasion.
Workshop started with visiting of exhibits by the dignitaries which were displayed by various organizations like Shalimar Thermoforming Private Limited Samba, Indian Pollution Control Association, Lifecycle Management Private Limited, Saahas Zero Waste, Self Helf Group (NRLM) Block Dhansal, Himalaya Green Himachal Pradesh and VRG Groups, Gangyal.
Sanjeev Verma appreciated the efforts of JKPCC for organizing such type of events and stressed upon the stakeholders including district administration to ensure effective implementation of relevant provisions laid under both E waste and Plastic Waste Rules. He emphasized the need to link growing menace of Plastic and E-waste pollution with unpredictable disaster, owing to release of toxic gases in the environment through unscientific dumping and disposal of such waste.
Dr. Neelu Gera pointed out in her address regarding the need for an urgent action to be taken up by stakeholder departments like Urban Local Bodies to facilitate separate and safe collection of such wastes with publicizing the collection points for public awareness. She also requested the Rural Development Department to ensure implementation of Rules in letter and spirit at Panchayat levels as rural areas are also now identified as equally accountable for both types of waste generation.
Regional Director, JKPCC, Sat Paul, briefed about the objective of the interactive workshop.
Member Secretary JKPCC, K Ramesh Kumar, informed the gathering that as per new E- waste and Plastic waste Rules, responsibility of the respective Producers and Recyclers have risen manifold and appealed for adherence to the stipulated rules by them in this regard.
During the workshop, Shoba Raghavan, Director and COO, Saa has Zero Waste made a detailed presentation on Producer’s Responsibility for implementation of EPR as per E- waste (Management) Rules, 2022 and Co-founder CEO, Abhishek Agshe, Lifecycle Management Private Limited made a presentation on responsibility of recyclers laid under E-waste Rules. Director, Indian Pollution Control Association, Ashish Jain deliberated on the EPR Policies for Plastic Waste Management.
The program was attended by officers and officials from Department of Industries and Commerce, Nodal Officers from Central University, Jammu University, SKUAST, SMVDU, concerned Nodal Officers from Jammu Municipal Corporation and Srinagar Municipal Corporation, CEOs from Department of Urban Local Bodies Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, National Rural Livelihood Mission, Divisional Officers and Scientists from JKPCC, Nodal Officer E-waste, JKPCC, Jammu, besides DISHA organization and Global Human Rights Trust.