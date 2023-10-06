Implementation of health schemes reviewed in Udhampur

The meeting was attended by Additional District Development Commissioner Ghan Sham Singh, District Programme Officer Poshan, Subash Dogra, Chief Medical Officer DrAnil Manhas, Chief Education Officer, Geetu Bangotra, and other officials.

During the discussion on ICDS services, the District Programme Officer, Poshan provided insights into various schemes and activities, with a special emphasis on enhancing the nutritional quality at all Anganwadi centers. The Program Officer for Poshan was instructed to closely monitor the quality of diets provided to children at these centers and expand the diet plans district-wide.