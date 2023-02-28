Implementation of JKCIP | J&K Govt clears decks for USD 100 million support by IFAD 

“The project will have a number of positive outcomes which will further complement the growth of agriculture & allied sectors in J&K, including export promotion of potential agricultural commodities and GGAP practices that would encourage export promotion like GI tagging, promotion of niche crops, certifications, quality control, laboratory/logistic support, branding facilities, marketing platforms and development of an organized value chain”, said Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department. “The project will also support activities focusing on tribal and other vulnerable communities which inhabit some of the most vulnerable landscapes such as hillsides, rangelands, semi-arid and arid lands and rely on climate-sensitive natural resources to make a living. IFAD shall promote environmentally sustainable and climate resilient agricultural practices for them”, he added.

Implementation of JKCIP is a part of the government’s larger efforts to look beyond the objectives of Holistic Agricultural Development Plan (HADP) to capture the opportunities in global trade by tapping the competitive advantage of J&K viz agro-climatic diversity, monopoly in production of default organic crops (Walnut, almond, cherries), year-round vegetable production, niche crop advantage & pristine climate which catalyzes the opportunity to export high value agricultural commodities. Besides provisions of HADP, concerted measures shall be implemented through JKCIP to create an enabling environment to reform agricultural sectors and better price realization. APD in collaboration with the Apex Committee under the chairmanship of Dr Mangla Rai has prepared an export promotion plan which is scheduled for ratification with the Apex Committee during 1-3 March, 2023 at SKUAST-Jammu. The plan after ratification shall construe an integral part of the IFAD project.