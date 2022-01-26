In his Republic Day address, LG Sinha says J&K heading towards everlasting peace

Addressing 73rd Republic Day gathering at Moulana Azad Stadium in Jammu, the LG said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, J&K was on a path of peace, progress and development. “All efforts are being made to take J&K to new heights and make the UT at par with any other State of India,” the LG said as per news agency KNO, after unfurling the tri-colour.

Without naming anyone, he said some people were not happy with the pace of development in J&K and they continue to instigate people. “I urge the youth of J&K to join the process of development and shape their future accordingly,” he said.