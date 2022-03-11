In Udhampur, one woman's success story in mushroom cultivation inspires others to follow suit

Govt. subsidies in the hope of a 'Mushroom Village'



Aside from training and other forms of support, the Jammu and Kashmir government has also been providing a 25% subsidy on the purchase of mushroom-growing racks and a 50 per cent subsidy on a fixed number of ready-made bags for first-time mushroom cultivators.



For instance, Gupta and Gopal received a subsidy in 2016-17, when they installed mushroom-growing shelves in their school. It was the same year they closed down their institute.



Anand claimed that Udhampur has seen record growth in mushroom cultivation in the past few years, which had "increased the income of Udhampur farmers" manifold.



"In 2021, we had grown 50,000 to 60,000 bags of mushroom in the town, compared to only 5,000 to 6,000 bags the previous year," the agriculture officer added. "We're now planning to name our Neeli Nallah village 'Mushroom Village' because most farmers here now grow mushrooms and earn a better income."



An inspiration for others



"There's always an opportunity around us. We just need to work with a positive approach to crack that opportunity and wait for the results," said an optimistic Gupta, the talk of the town who's now being approached by several aspiring entrepreneurs for help with establishing similar units.



The Jammu and Kashmir government has also been approaching her to train and help others develop their businesses. "I'm leaving no stone unturned to help them," Gupta told 101Reporters.



One of the many inspired by Gupta is Anju Samailiya (37) from Udhampur. In November 2021, Samailiya visited Gupta's mushroom unit through the Department of Agriculture. Following proper training through the department's field functionaries, she agreed to grow 40 bags of button mushrooms and 8 bags of oyster mushrooms on a trial basis. After successfully harvesting her first crop, graduate Samailiya is on track to grow 100 bags of oyster mushrooms and 40 bags of button mushrooms this year.



Similarly, Shambhi Devi (60) from Majori village in Udhampur's Ramnagar Tehsil is also planning to grow around 50 bags of button mushrooms on a trial basis this year.



"I watched a video on Vimla Gupta's story on a regional news portal in December last year and then decided to grow mushrooms in the Majori hills," she said. "So I applied for a 15-day capsule course on mushroom cultivation in January, and now I'm getting trained."