In white t-shirt, Omar Abdullah joins Rahul Gandhi led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Banihal

Srinagar, Jan 27: Former chief minister and National Conference vice president, Omar Abdullah Friday joined Rahul Gandhi led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Banihal area of Ramban district.
News agency, Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that Omar Abdullah joined the Yatra at Banihal while several J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) leaders are presently waiting in Qazigund to join the Yatra.
Former JKPCC president, Ghulam Ahmad Mir and vice president Raman Bhalla are among the leaders who join the Yatra in Qazigund.
The yatra would enter Kashmir today after it resumed from Banihal this morning and would pass through Vessu area of Anantnag.