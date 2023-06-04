Inclusion in seniority lists | Govt takes exception to ‘arbitrary, selective’ recommendations

Jammu, June 4: J&K government has taken exception to the “arbitrary, selective method being adopted” by its various departments in recommending cases of many Section Officers and senior stenographers “for inclusion in the seniority lists”, while excluding cases of many senior-most such officials.
The government has also taken serious note of recommendation of the cases of “some Section Officers and Senior Stenographers who have been granted promotions at various levels in violation of recruitment rules and judgments passed by the Court,” for incorporation in the seniority lists.
Sharing its displeasure, the General Administration Department (GAD) has, however, warned that those officials (Section Officers and senior stenographers), who have not “furnished requisite documents or clarified deficiencies” to their concerned Heads of Departments (HoDs) for the purpose within the stipulated period, would face non-inclusion in the final seniority lists.
In this connection, the department had also notified a period of 15 days (stipulated period beginning from May 23, 2023) as a final opportunity to all Heads of Departments (HoDs) to submit the cases of Section Officers or Senior Stenographers of Heads of Departments cadre, whose names were not figuring in the tentative seniority lists.
As per the notification, the stipulated period will expire on June 6, 2023.
GAD has also reiterated that the cases of Section Officers or Senior Stenographers, whose names have not been incorporated in the tentative seniority lists, will be considered only if they conform strictly to circular instructions already issued in this connection.
“It is also clarified that receipt of cases beyond the stipulated period shall not be entertained under any circumstances and the seniority of such Section Officers or Senior Stenographers shall be reckoned at the bottom of the seniority lists in future for all practical purposes,” it has been warned.
Significantly, the GAD notification issued on May 23, 2023 had also entailed a request to the Director Information to publish it (notification) in “two leading newspapers of both, Kashmir and Jammu division for three consecutive days for information of the concerned.”
Notably, a common seniority list of Section Officers of Heads of Departments or Offices was notified vide Government Order No. 500-JK(GAD) of 2021 dated June 8, 2021 and similarly, a common seniority list of Senior Stenographers of Heads of Departments or Offices was also notified vide Government Order No 485-JK(GAD) of 2021 dated June 4, 2021. During the intervening period, the names of various Section Officers and Senior Stenographers of Heads of Departments or Offices were recommended for inclusion in the respective seniority lists.
In this context, the names of such Section Officers or Senior Stenographers, whose cases were found complete, were required to be incorporated in the seniority lists and the cases of those officials, who were promoted as Administrative Officers or Private Secretaries, or had retired on superannuation, or had expired, were required to be excluded from the seniority lists.
Tentative seniority lists of Section officers and Senior Stenographers of Heads of Departments, vide notification dated February 13, 2023 and January 27, 2023 respectively, as they stood on January 1, 2022, were notified.
It was stipulated in the said notifications that “any Section Officer or Senior Stenographer who may not be satisfied with the position assigned to him or her in the common tentative seniority list, may submit his or her representation or objections, if any, with documentary proof to the concerned Heads of the Department” within a week's time, who would forward the same with specific recommendations to the General Administration Department within a period of 15 days from the date of issuance of these notifications and after expiry of the stipulated period, no objection in this regard would be entertained.
“In respect of the cases where deficiencies were observed, clarifications were sought from the concerned offices or departments vide this department’s letters dated February 13, 2023 and January 27, 2023 with the stipulation that failure to provide the requisite information shall entail non-inclusion in the seniority list of Section Officers or Senior Stenographers. On examination of the cases, it has been observed that most of the offices or departments have not furnished the clarifications or deficiencies, as sought by this department, till date,” GAD has mentioned in its notification.