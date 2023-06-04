Inclusion in seniority lists | Govt takes exception to ‘arbitrary, selective’ recommendations

In this connection, the department had also notified a period of 15 days (stipulated period beginning from May 23, 2023) as a final opportunity to all Heads of Departments (HoDs) to submit the cases of Section Officers or Senior Stenographers of Heads of Departments cadre, whose names were not figuring in the tentative seniority lists.

As per the notification, the stipulated period will expire on June 6, 2023.

GAD has also reiterated that the cases of Section Officers or Senior Stenographers, whose names have not been incorporated in the tentative seniority lists, will be considered only if they conform strictly to circular instructions already issued in this connection.

“It is also clarified that receipt of cases beyond the stipulated period shall not be entertained under any circumstances and the seniority of such Section Officers or Senior Stenographers shall be reckoned at the bottom of the seniority lists in future for all practical purposes,” it has been warned.