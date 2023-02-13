Increase wages, retirement benefits to Anganwadi workers, helpers: DAP

“It is unfortunate that on one side the government is claiming to integrate Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of the country socioeconomically but on the other hand our Anganwadi workers who work and give best of their services to the government are paid peanuts,” said RS Chib. He said that the anganwadi employees are paid somewhere 12000 to 14000 stipend every month in other states but in Jammu and Kashmir the same employee working in harsh weather conditions are being paid meagre Rs 4500 per month. He said that the government shall look into the demands of these workers and at least pay Rs five lakh as retirement benefit. “What they are paid is a meagre sum that can’t even fetch them a basic living. They deserve benefits like other co-employees of Delhi, Punjab and other states,” said Chib.