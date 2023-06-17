Increasing theft incidents anguish residents of New Plot area of Jammu

Jammu, June 17: With an increase in theft cases in some of the areas in Jammu City, the people in the New Plot area claimed that around Rs 2 lakh were looted from a shop accusing the presence of unidentified persons in their locality.
“Youth from various areas come to our locality and take liquor or drugs and whenever we object to their presence, they use abusive language,” said one of the female residents at lane number 1 in New Plot, while speaking to the media.
The residents who had gathered to highlight their issues said that around Rs 2 lakh was allegedly stolen from a shop in their locality.
Sudarshan Singh, a shopkeeper claimed that “Over Rs 2 lakh cash was stolen from the shop. It was the amount to clear the payment of other shopkeepers. We have been living here for the last 35 years but nothing like this has happened.”
A woman said that “Unidentified persons park their vehicles and do unlawful activities in these vehicles. We have also lodged a complaint and a police team also visited the area but these things never stop.”
The residents demanded that the police should get the CCTV footage and nab these people who have allegedly created a nuisance in the locality.
Following the theft incident, another woman said that they feared the thieves as the robbers had climbed the walls and barged into the houses and decamped with the valuables.
“The unidentified persons threaten the residents,” the residents added. Similarly, a suspected thief was nabbed by the locals who allegedly tried to steal iron from a shop at yard number 6, Transport Nagar near Narwal yesterday. The shopkeeper with some employees nabbed the suspected person after several theft incidents. Later, the police took him into custody and further investigation was taken up.